Arrow Truck Sales names new president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrow Truck Sales announced this week that Jeffrey Oldham has been named the company’s new president.

Oldham replaces Steve Clough, who has retired.

Oldham has most recently served as COO and general manager of Ag-Power, a multi-location retailer of new and used agricultural equipment. Prior to that, he held various management and executive positions with John Deere including new and aftermarket sales and factory marketing positions. Oldham was also director of sales US and Canada for John Deere Financial.