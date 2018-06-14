Arves to retire from TFI’s board of directors

MONTREAL, Que. – TFI International announced the retirement of Scott C. Arves from its board of directors, effective June 30, 2018.

Arves has served as a director of TFI since 2016 and previously served as president, Transport Corporation of America, which was acquired by TFI in 2014.

“We appreciate Scott’s contributions during his years with us and we wish Scott the very best in his retirement,” stated Alain Bédard, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

To replace Arves, the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee will be presenting Leslie Abi-Karam for election to the Board of Directors at the company’s quarterly board meeting on July 26, 2018.

Abi-Karam is an accomplished corporate executive, most recently with Pitney Bowes, and an independent advisor to CEOs with extensive board experience

and wide-ranging credentials across data analytics, cloud-based applications, e-Commerce, location intelligence, payments platforms and other disciplines.