Aspiring HR director awarded Bison scholarship

TORONTO, Ont. – Kayleigh Jeanveau, an aspiring HR director from Sudbury, has secured the Bison Transport Scholarship through the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Education Foundation.

Jeanveau is in her third year at the University of Ottawa, where she is studying for a degree in commerce with a specialty in HR. She has logged more than 500 volunteer hours for a variety of school and community initiatives.

(Photo: istock)

The scholarship recipient was president of her school’s Me-to-We Club, and served on the Northern Cancer Foundation Youth Advisory Council and the Science North Teen Advisory Group. She has also trained to be a “friendly caller volunteer” as part of a Covid-19 response team.

“We feel fortunate to be able to assist deserving students with this annual scholarship opportunity and are extremely pleased that the 2020 recipient, like others in the past, embodies the core values that drives all of us at Bison,” says Rob Penner, Bison Transport’s president and CEO. “Kayleigh’s demonstrated commitment to her community, along with her passion for and educational focus in the field of HR make her an ideal recipient for this year’s Bison Transport scholarship.”

The Bison scholarship is awarded to a post-secondary student with an exemplary commitment to academic studies and community service, and enrolled in a transportation, logistics, HR or business program.