Holland named Fleet Advantage CEO as Flynn retires

Fleet Advantage announced that its chief executive officer John Flynn has retired effective Dec. 31, 2022. Brian Holland, president and chief financial officer has been named as the next CEO.

Brian Holland (Photo: Fleet Advantage)

“John has been a legend in the industry,” said Holland. “He’s helped Fleet Advantage earn the respect of both transportation and equipment finance industries, and his bold nature has been exactly what our nation has needed to constantly push the envelope to develop a cleaner, more modern truck transport system.”

Holland joined Fleet Advantage in 2011 and was named president and a director of the company in 2014.