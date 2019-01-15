ATA hires new chief commercial officer

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Trucking Associations announced the hiring of Kevin J. Traver to serve as the organization’s chief commercial officer.

In the newly created position, Traver will oversee membership sales and operations, product development and marketing for the association. He will start in the role on January 22.

“Kevin has an impressive record of executive experience and strategic leadership and will be a tremendous asset to this association,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear. “The creation of this new position, being filled by someone with the skill set and vision that Kevin possesses, will serve our members well as we grow our organization and expand our suite of services.”

Traver comes to ATA after leading the Marine Technology Society as executive director, where he created and implemented a new strategic plan for the organization and oversaw business development and corporate relations. In previous roles, he served as vice-president of corporate affairs and development at the Navy League of the United States, executive director of the National Maritime Heritage Foundation, and director of corporate development at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role, and even more excited to be working on behalf of this great industry,” said Traver. “I look forward to working with the ATA team to develop new business opportunities that enable us to deliver maximum value for our membership.”