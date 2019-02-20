ATA truck tonnage index increased in January

ARLINGTON, Va. — American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) for-hire truck tonnage index increased 2.3% in January after falling 1% in December.

In January, the index equaled 117.3 (2015=100), up from 114.7 in December.

“After monthly declines in both November and December, tonnage snapped back in January,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “I was very pleased to see this rebound. But we should expect some moderation in tonnage this year as most of the key sectors that generate truck freight tonnage are expected to decelerate.”

Year-over-year, the SA index increased 5.5%. In 2018, the index increased 6.7% over 2017, which was the largest annual gain since 1998.