ATRI seeks help on assessing the scale of cabotage in the US

The American Transportation Research Institute is seeking input from truck drivers and motor carriers as part of new research examining the scale and impact of unauthorized cabotage activity in the U.S.

The research was identified as a top priority by ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee and focuses on allegations that some foreign B-1 visa-holding truck drivers are operating beyond what is permitted under federal law.

The law allows foreign truck drivers to pick up or drop off cargo in the U.S., but they must then depart the country loaded or empty. Under existing “cabotage” laws, Mexican (B-1 visa holders) and Canadian truck drivers cannot conduct point-to-point service in the U.S., and are generally limited to one pickup or delivery.

However, reports suggest that some foreign drivers may be conducting additional domestic freight movements beyond border commercial zones.

The issue was addressed at the past two annual Truckload Carriers Association conferences, too, with ATA’s chief economist and senior vice president, Bob Costell, saying that ATA members constantly hear reports of illegal activity near the border. In 2025, he explained that some drivers are coerced into parking their trucks after crossing into the U.S. and take assignments in fleet-owned trucks for domestic hauls — allowing companies to pay them lower wages than American drivers. He added the activity is also creating “shadow capacity” in the market.

ATRI said all survey responses will remain confidential and will be used only in an aggregated form. The survey will remain open through Friday, June 12 and can be accessed here.