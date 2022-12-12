B.C. to enforce ELD mandate Jan. 1

The list of provinces ready to apply a federal ELD mandate continues to expand, with British Columbia joining jurisdictions that will enforce the rules as of Jan. 1.

While this means most provinces will enforce the rules that apply to federally regulated carriers, Quebec and the Northwest Territories have not committed to the deadline.

The news from the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA) was distributed today in an update by he Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC).

(Photo: Isaac Instruments)

Newfoundland, meanwhile, has confirmed it will not enforce the rule on provincially regulated carriers on Jan. 1.

Transport Canada now identifies 58 certified devices that can be used to meet the mandate.

While the mandate became effective in June, enforcement was delayed because of challenges such as a limited number of certified devices.

“To confirm if a device you are currently using is compliant, you must verify the device name, model # as well as the software version. The last part is very important,” PMTC adds in the bulletin. “Very few devices currently in use have updated their software and therefore are not currently compliant. Ensure to verify this, and if not updated, reach out to your supplier to find out when it will be updated and how this may change the operation of the system.”