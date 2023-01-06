Individual provinces differ in approaches to ELD penalties

Canada’s federally regulated carriers now face a mandate to equip trucks with certified electronic logging devices (ELDs), but individual provinces are taking different approaches when it comes to penalties and deciding whether to apply the rules to provincially regulated carriers.

The varied approaches have been highlighted in a chart developed by the Canadian Trucking Alliance, drawing on information supplied by member associations in different provinces.

Quebec remains the sole province yet to begin enforcing the federal rules that apply to trucks that cross provincial borders or the international border. Although any Quebec carrier would see the rules enforced as soon as they cross into Ontario or New Brunswick.

This chart, compiled by the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), highlights approaches to ELD enforcement. (Illustration: CTA)

All remaining provinces with the exception of B.C. and New Brunswick will issue fines to those who fail to comply with the rules, while those other than B.C. and Newfoundland will apply points to carrier records. Provinces other than Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are also threatening to shut down carriers in cases of “gross non-compliance”.

Federally regulated carriers have actually faced an ELD mandate since June 12, 2021, but the rules were not being enforced because of a limited number of certified devices. Unlike in the U.S., where suppliers self-certify their products, the Canadian rules require ELDs to be certified as meeting a series of technical standards.

Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. are also requiring ELDs to be used by carriers who remain within their respective provinces.

“CTA is encouraging the supply chain to review and consider the impact of Hours of Service compliance on routes and shipments,” the alliance adds in a related notice.