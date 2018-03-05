Bendix air disc brake production surpasses 2 million units

ELYRIA, Ohio – The Bendix ADB22X air disc brake has vaulted over the 2-million-unit production mark, Bendix announced today.

According to Bendix, more than 20% of North American Class 6-8 air-braked wheel-ends are now equipped with air disc brakes – a 50% increase in overall market share since 2013 – and the ADB22X accounts for the majority of that share.

Since 2009, Bendix’s annual production levels for air disc brakes have risen substantially.

“The entire team at Bendix is proud to reach this milestone,” said Nicole Oreskovic, product line director for air disc brakes at Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake (BSFB). “It further confirms that the brake’s proven performance and return on investment – more than 10 years and millions of road miles have demonstrated its worth – are meeting a critical need for fleets and OEMs, while contributing to safer roadways for everybody.”

