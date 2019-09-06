Bendix Kentucky plant to get $65-million upgrade

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake (BSFB) broke ground Friday on a 130,000-square-foot expansion of its wheel-end manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ky.

The $65-million addition to the BSFB plant will increase air disc brake production capacity to keep pace with accelerating customer demand in North America, the company said.

The facility employs over 400 people, up from 133 in 2007. Completion of the upgraded plant is expected by the end of 2020.

BSFB is a joint venture between Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Dana Commercial Vehicle Products.

It produces a full lineup of Bendix brand foundation drum and air disc brake solutions at the Bowling Green wheel-end facility.

“Our team in Bowling Green is exceptional. They surpassed the 3-million-unit production milestone for the Bendix ADB22X air disc brake earlier this year,” said Carlos Hungria, Bendix chief operating officer.

“And now, through this latest investment, they will be even better positioned to meet the escalating demand for air disc brakes in North America.”