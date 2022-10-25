Canadian spot market drops 7% in September: Loadlink
The Canadian spot market fell slightly in September, slipping 7% from August and 20% year-over-year, but freight activity is still in line with regular seasonal activity, Loadlink Technologies reported.
September’s truck-to-load ratio was 3.65, just 5% higher than the ratio of 3.48 in August 2022 and 38% higher than in September 2021.
Outbound loads from Canada entering the U.S. rose 7% from last month but fell 27% year-over-year from September 2021. Equipment postings fell 9% from August but were up 18% from last year.
Inbound loads fell 22% compared to last month, while equipment postings were up 4%. Year-over-year, inbound loads declined by 12% while equipment postings were up by 16%.
Freight activity in Canada saw minor changes from August with load volumes falling just 2%. On a year-over-year basis, loads fell 6% from September 2021. Equipment postings also fell slightly by 3% from August but were up 15% year-over-year.
The truck-to-load ratio declined slightly by 5% from August’s ratio of 3.48 to a value of 3.65 trucks for every load in September. Year-over-year, September’s truck-to-load ratio was 38% higher than the ratio of 2.64 seen in September 2021.
