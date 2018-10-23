Bendix names new plant manager

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has appointed Christopher Camp as plant manager of its Huntington, Indiana, manufacturing campus.

A 26-year team member at Bendix Huntington, Camp served as the facility’s interim plant manager since May 2018.

Camp joined Bendix in 1992 as a production operator in Huntington before becoming a purchasing analyst nearly a decade later. After holding several progressive leadership responsibilities within Huntington’s manufacturing shift operations, Camp was promoted to business unit manager/operations manager for remanufacturing in 2010. He stepped in as interim plant manager when Bendix moved previous Plant Manager Mike Pogorelc to a vice-president role.

“Chris is an experienced, highly knowledgeable leader who is committed to continuously improving our Huntington campus,” said Carlos Hungria, Bendix COO. “From his years of service, Chris has developed a deep understanding of the plant’s operations that is instrumental in directing improvement initiatives. We are confident he and his team will lead Huntington into the future as an innovative facility focused on meeting customer needs and continuing its robust business growth.”

This year, Huntington is celebrating several milestones, including the fifth anniversary of its on-site health center that serves employees, as well as their spouses and children. The campus is also striving to reach its goal of achieving zero waste to landfill for Plant 2 by the end of the year – part of the company’s goal to become 100 percent landfill-free by 2020.