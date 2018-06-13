Bendix names new president and CEO

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has appointed Michael J. Hawthorne president and CEO, as well as a member of its executive board.

Hawthorne will succeed outgoing president, CEO, and executive board member Berend Bracht, who is stepping down to take a role outside the company.

Since 2012, Hawthorne has served as president and CEO of New York Air Brake (NYAB), a sister company of Bendix within the Knorr-Bremse Group. His 23-year career at NYAB includes numerous leadership roles in engineering, product development, and management. Hawthorne’s experience also includes positions with Raytheon and General Electric.

“Mike’s well-deserved reputation as a talented and strategic executive has been known for years to many members of the Bendix team, and we’re pleased to welcome him aboard,” said Bendix chairman Joe McAleese. “With his passion for ensuring a focus on strong customer relationships and support, as well as a shared belief in not just what Bendix has built, but also the promise of where we’re going, Mike will be a true and dynamic asset to our leadership team and the entire Bendix community.”

McAleese, Bendix COO Carlos Hungria, and Hawthorne will comprise the three-member Bendix Executive Board.

“The Bendix team’s technical achievements, business growth, employee spirit, and community support are admired across Knorr-Bremse’s North American family, and I couldn’t be more honored to become a part of this outstanding and talented group,” Hawthorne said. “Berend helped to set a very strong course of achievements, and I’m truly looking forward to helping continue the Bendix legacy of safety, innovation, and customer focus.”

McAleese added: “Under Berend’s leadership, Bendix has continued on its solid, sustainable path for growth and continuous improvement. His vision – complemented by strategic investment in key business areas – has ignited exciting innovations underway that mean even stronger and more effective customer solutions.”