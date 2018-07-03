Bendix names v.p. of supply chain excellence

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has appointed Mike Pogorelc vice-president of supply chain excellence.

Pogorelc also became the newest member of the Bendix Leadership Committee.

A Bendix team member for 28 years, Pogorelc started with the company in May 1990 as a facility design engineer in Elyria. After a series of increasingly larger roles, he was named plant manager for Bendix’s Huntington, Indiana, operations in October 2001. In his role as vice president, he will be based in Huntington.

In addition to his expansive experience directing the bustling Huntington campus, Pogorelc gained valuable global know-how in 2015 after spending much of the year serving as interim managing director for KB India – part of the Knorr-Bremse Group, Bendix’s parent company. Prior to Bendix, he was a demolition sergeant in the U.S. Army Special Forces, and later held positions at Eastman Kodak and Lincoln Electric.

“Mike epitomizes a leader who has come up through the ranks – distinguishing himself in every role at Bendix, providing strong and experienced leadership, and ensuring our company is optimally prepared for growth,” said Carlos Hungria, Bendix COO. “We are excited that he has taken on his newest role. Bendix is confident that he and his team will be key to driving a successful supply chain organization for our business.”