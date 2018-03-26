Bison wins Best Fleets contest for third consecutive year

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – For the third year in a row, Bison Transport has been named the best overall large carrier in the Best Fleets To Drive For program.

The Best Fleets survey and contest, now in its tenth year, was crafted by CarriersEdge and was designed to recognize fleets across the U.S. and Canada that demonstrate excellent examples of innovation and continue to improve the work experience for their drivers.

Jane Jazrawy, the CEO of CarriersEdge, introduced the awards at this year’s Truckload Carriers Association convention.

“Although each of these carriers (in the Top 10) demonstrate excellence in their programs, one stood out from the rest,” she said at the presentation.

Bison Transport’s director of safety and driver development, Garth Pitzel accepted the award.

“On behalf of our ownership, executive and management team, and all of our employees and contractors, I’d like to thank Northbridge and EpicVue for their sponsorship for this award. A special thank you to the TCA and CarriersEdge for their continued support in the program. Congratulations to all the award recipients today, as they are striving to improve the lives of our professional drivers.”

The best overall small carrier award went to Central Oregon Truck Company, based out of Redmond, Ore. The company has been in the Best Fleets program for five consecutive years.

Rick Williams accepted the award on behalf of company.

“What a humbling award to receive,” he said. “I want to thank TCA and CarriersEdge and what they do to bring our drivers to the forefront is amazing to me. I hope they continue to grow and I hope others continue to join in and work hard for our driving teams.”

This was the second portion of the Best Fleets to Drive For awards. CarriersEdge revealed the Top 20 best fleets earlier this year.

The Best Fleets contest is open to any for-hire fleet operating 10 trucks or more. Fleets must be nominated by one of its company drivers or owner-operators. Nominated fleets are then scored on their HR programs and best practices.