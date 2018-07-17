Brake blitz grounds 12.4% in Canada

GREEBELT, Md. – A surprise Brake Safety Day inspection blitz in Canada and the U.S. put 1,595 trucks out of service for brake violations on April 25, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) reports.

There were 11,531 inspections conducted overall, 1,457 of which were in Canada. While 12.4% of inspected trucks were grounded in Canada, 14% were placed out of service in the U.S.

The blitz included 41 states along with 11 Canadian provinces and territories.

Several jurisdictions also focused on antilock braking systems (ABS). Of the 8,128 air-braked trucks and tractors that needed ABS, 10.2% recorded violations.

Trailers didn’t fare quite as well. Of the 5,331 that were inspected, 14.3% had ABS-related violations.

Of the 1,299 inspected hydraulic-braked trucks that required ABS, 3.5% recorded ABS violations.

“Inspecting, identifying and removing commercial motor vehicles with brake violations from our roadways is critical to the safety of the traveling public,” said CVSA president Capt. Christopher Turner with the Kansas Highway Patrol. “Brake systems that are improperly installed, neglected or poorly maintained reduce braking efficiency and increase stopping distances of trucks and buses, posing a serious transportation safety risk.”

Researchers found that 45.5% of trucks involved in brake-critical crashes had brake violations, compared to 29.9% of the trucks in crashes of the same type where braking was not a relevant factor, the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports in its Large Truck Crash Causation Study.

Brake Safety Week blitzes are scheduled for Sept. 16-22.