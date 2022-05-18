Quebec inspectors not participating in Roadcheck blitz

Quebec’s 278 roadside inspectors, members of the Quebec Brotherhood of Roadside Inspectors (FCCRQ), are not participating in the North American Roadcheck inspection blitz this week, TruckNews.com has learned.

The Quebec roadside inspectors have been without a contract since March 2020.

(Photo: Steve Bouchard)

The 72-hour Roadcheck blitz, coordinated by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, runs May 17-19.

The FCCRQ did not return calls requesting more information on the ongoing negotiations and the decision not to participate in the campaign.

Société de l’assurance automobile du Quebec (SAAQ) spokesman Gino Desrosiers also declined to comment, citing ongoing labor negotiations.

“There will be no results for Quebec reported to CVSA for 2022, but other operations will allow us to establish a picture of the compliance of heavy vehicles on Quebec roads,” he said.