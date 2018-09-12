Brake violations dominate Roadcheck results

GREENBELT, Md. – Enforcement teams placed 21.6% of commercial vehicles out of service during Level 1 inspections completed for this year’s Roadcheck inspection blitz run from June 5-7.

The annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) event recorded 67,502 truck and bus inspections in Canada and the U.S., with 7,181 on this side of the border. Of the total, 11,897 vehicles and 2,664 drivers recorded out-of-service conditions.

Brake adjustment and brake system violations combined to represent 44.7% of all out-of-service vehicle violations.

The top equipment out-of-service conditions were for brake systems (4,536), tires and wheels (3,058), and brake adjustment (2,612). The top violations for drivers involved hours of service (1,326), incorrect licence classes (648), and false record of duty status (308).

When Level 1, 2 and 3 inspections are considered, 3.9% of inspected drivers were placed out of service – and almost half of those (43.7%) were because of hours of service violations. Still, fewer than 2% of drivers were placed out of service for hours of service violations when all inspections were considered.

Hour of service was a special focus this year, following a recently introduced mandate for electronic logging devices in the U.S.

Of all the hazardous material and dangerous goods equipment that faced a Level 1 or 2 inspection, out-of-service rates were as low as 13.1%. The top causes for those were for loading (25.6% of violations), other hazardous materials (21.3%), and shipping papers (19.9%).