Breadner Trailers opens new location in Atlantic Canada

MONCTON, N.B. – Breadner Trailers has opened up a new location in Atlantic Canada.

The new facility is the country’s newest and largest Hyundai Translead dealer. It is currently offering a variety of Hyundai Translead dry vans and refrigerated trailers.

“We are excited to announce our newest location in Atlantic Canada, and continuing to grow with Hyundai to help expand parts, sales and service into this region for our customers,” said Robert Breadner, president of Breadner Trailers.

The new facility is located near Moncton at 66 Brenan Ave in New Brunswick.