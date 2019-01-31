Brown to succeed Boughton as Trailcon president

BRAMPTON, Ont. — After 26 years at the helm of Trailcon Leasing, Al Boughton announced today that he will be replaced by senior vice-president and general manager Jerry Brown.

Boughton said he will stay active in the business, supporting Brown, and the rest of the leadership team.

“I’m so proud of the Trailcon that serves the industry so well today,” Boughton said. “It has been my privilege and pleasure to build this company with an extraordinary team of people. Jerry and I have worked closely over the last few months and I have full confidence in his experience, leadership, and vision for Trailcon.”

Brown joined Trailcon as senior vice-president and general manager in October 2018. Before that he served as v.p. and general manager for Ryder Canada, where he acted as country manager for their Fleet Management Solutions division. Brown also spent 24 years with Brinks Canada.

Brown said he is excited to lead Trailcon into the future.

“Al and his team have built a respected and successful business over the last 26 years by focusing on a clear strategy, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to customer service. I am truly excited to be part of this organization because I know I’ve joined a family,” he said.

He added that he will work with Boughton and the rest of the Trailcon team to continue its legacy as the premier supplier and resource in the industry.