Caesar Transport celebrates 35th anniversary

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Caesar Transport is celebrating 35 years in business.

The business, headquartered in Brampton, specializes in LTL and FTL deliveries across the GTA and surrounding areas.

“This year marks our 35th year in business,” said Roger Caesar, owner and president. “I an so proud of all those who have contributed to the success of this company. First and foremost we acknowledge the founders of Caesar Transport, Ray and Odessa Caesar. Their vision and principles in creating this family owned business still reign true today…quality, dedication, and service. To our phenomenal staff, we say thank you for all your hard work you put in to maintain the values of this company for all these years. To our loyal customers, thank you for believing in our service and for allowing us to work together with you and take care of your deliveries.

“We at Caesar Transport will continue to work hard to service the GTA with the same quality, dedication and service you, our customers, are accustomed to. Together we will continue to “Conquer the roads for you delivery needs!”