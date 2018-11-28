Canada Cartage expands, opens new terminal in Mississauga

TORONTO, Ont. — Canada Cartage has opened a new terminal at 6767 Davand Drive in Mississauga, Ontario.

The new facility will provide additional office space for staff and a more productive and efficient truck yard and cross dock to better serve their customers, the company said.

“Despite challenging times in the industry, Canada Cartage continues to expand which is a true testament to our staff and the transportation services we offer,” said Jeff Lindsay, president and CEO, Canada Cartage.

The Davand Drive facility is a high-visibility location on the north-west corner of Dixie Road and Mid-way Boulevard and approximately five minutes from Canada Cartage’s head office and terminal on Cardiff Boulevard. The new terminal includes a three-storey office building with approximately 24,000 sq.-ft. of office space; a 50,000 sq.-ft. cross-dock with 66 doors; and 12 acres of land for tractor and trailer parking.

With the opening of the new facility, the company now has 18 terminals and six distribution centers across the country, as well as cross-border freight consolidation partners along the Canada-US border. This is the third terminal expansion in the past 18 months for the company.