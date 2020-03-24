Canada’s equipment manufacturers stress they’re ‘essential’

OTTAWA, Ont. – Canadian equipment manufacturers are stressing they’re “essential”, as governments close other workplaces in the fight against Covid-19.

“The most critical concern for many of our members right now is the definition of ‘essential workplaces’ at the provincial level, and federal should the Emergencies Act be invoked,” says Don Moore, director – government industry relations at the Canadian Transportation Equipment Association.

The comment comes as Ontario and Quebec release the lists of essential workplaces that will not close under general lockdowns ordered under emergency provisions.

“The Province of Quebec is not providing for manufacturing to remain open for business,” Moore said, noting that CTEA has been writing Quebec Minister of the Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon to identify such work as essential. It’s asking members of the organization to do the same.