Canada’s spot market cooled slightly in April

TORONTO, Ont. – Canadian spot market load volumes were down 19% in April, but remained 42% higher year-over-year, marking the strongest ever April.

That’s according to TransCore Link Logistics, which measures load activity across its load board. In April, intra-Canada loads were up 38% year-over-year, while cross-border loads leaving Canada were up 64% y-o-y and loads entering Canada were up 36% compared to last April.

Equipment postings rose 16% over March, but were down 7% year-over-year. For the first time since December 2017, there were more trucks available than loads. Truck postings were 16% higher than March, while load volumes were down, resulting in 1.32 trucks for every load posted to Loadlink.

In March, there were 0.92 trucks per load, but last April there were two trucks per load.