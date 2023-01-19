Canada’s spot market closes 2022 with consecutive monthly gains
Canada’s spot market ended 2022 with two consecutive months of growth, capping the year with a 7% jump in December load volumes.
Load availability was down 31% year over year, however, according to Loadlink Technologies.
Loads from Canada to the U.S. were down 4%, and 34% year over year. Equipment postings for those loads dropped 17% from November but were up 25% from December 2021.
Canada-bound loads from the U.S. surged 39% from November, but were down 36% year over year. Equipment postings on those lanes were down 23% from November but up 26% year over year.
Domestic loads fell 7% in December and were down 23% year over year. Equipment postings for those loads were down 20% from November and 13% year over year.
There were 2.13 trucks post for every load, a 26% decrease compared to the 2.86 trucks per load posted in November. The truck-to-load ratio, however, was up 76% from the previous December.
