Canadian dealerships named among International’s presidential award winners
East Coast International and Rush Truck Centers were listed among the 2023 presidential award recipients.
International Trucks recognizes the top-performing dealerships across Canada and the U.S. with high vehicle and parts sales numbers, repair velocity, and Prestige Standards-certified customer service.
Other recipients on the list include Artex Truck Center, Cornhusker International, Selking International, Trivista Group, Waters Group, Gibbs International, Holt Truck Centers, Lakeside Group, McCandless Truck Center, North Central International, Nelson Leasing, Southwest International, and Rechtien Group.
Meanwhile, International Truck has named North Central International (NCI) as the company’s 2023 dealer of the year. The company operates 17 locations across four states and this is its first dealer of the year award, but the third time winning International’s presidential award.
Have your say
