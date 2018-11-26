Carrier Logistics names new president, CTO

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Carrier Logistics has shaken up its leadership team.

Ben Wiesen has been named president, while Kevin Linardic has been named the chief technology officer.

Wiesen succeeds Don Adams, president and co-founder of the firm, who retired on September 20.

Wiesen joined CLI in 1995 and has been a driving force in the development of the company’s Facts system which is widely used in the less than truckload (LTL) and multi-stop transportation market. Since 2009 Wiesen has been vice-president, products and services and member of CLI’s board of directors.

As president of CLI, he will work closely with Kevin Linardic, who also joined CLI in 1995.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Ben and Kevin over these many years and have the utmost confidence in their management and vision,” said Don Adams, who, with the late Ken Weinberg, founded CLI in 1972. “From the beginning Ken and I planned on building a company that would help trucking companies run more efficiently and profitably” said Adams. “We have developed an organization and created a solution that does that thoroughly.”

“This is an exciting time in transportation and I look forward to continuing to position CLI as the premier supplier and resource to the industry in the area of software solutions for the multi-stop market,” said Wiesen. “At CLI we are committed to developing solutions that will allow carriers to exceed customer expectations, meet challenges head-on and maintain our customers’ positions as progressive, industry-leading providers. We have a successful road map to build upon and I look forward to leading the organization into the future…It’s been a pleasure working side-by-side with Kevin, who is a true technology leader. Kevin helped CLI develop Facts as the premier transportation management system for less-than-truckload and other multi-stop trucking companies. He will continue to have a key role in assuring CLI solutions are the best offerings available in our industry.”