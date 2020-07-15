CarriersEdge hires Chris Henry as VP

NEWMARKET, Ont. – CarriersEdge has appointed Chris Henry vice-president of customer experience and recognition programs, the online driver training provider for the trucking industry said Wednesday.

Henry, who has spent his entire 20-year career working in the transportation industry, has held several leadership roles, it said.

Chris Henry. Photo: Supplied

Most recently, he served as manager for the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Profitability Program. He was also vice-president of carrier profitability at FreightWaves.

In his new role, Henry will oversee all aspects of customer support and partner relations, including onboarding, technical support, channel management and product integration.

He will also manage a team who will be responsible for organizing the Best Fleets to Drive For program.

Produced by CarriersEdge, in partnership with TCA, the Best Fleets to Drive For program is an annual survey and contest that identifies the for-hire carriers providing the best workplace experience for their drivers.