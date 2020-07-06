Nominations open for Best Fleets contest

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge are seeking nominations for the 2021 Best Fleets to Drive For contest.

The annual competition identifies employers who provide exceptional workplace environments within the trucking industry.

Nominations will be accepted from July 6 through Sept. 6, TCA said.

By nominating a fleet, a truck driver is recognizing the things about the company’s culture that he/she likes, such as outstanding compensation, safety practices, benefits, equipment, training, it added.

To be eligible, a fleet must operate 10 or more tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada.

The top 20 finishers will be identified as Best Fleets to Drive For. From this pool, companies will then be divided into both “small” and “large” categories, and two overall winners will be selected.

The winners will be recognized at TCA’s annual convention to be held in Nashville, Tenn., in January.

Boyle Transportation and Nussbaum Transportation took top honors as the overall winners of the 2020 contest.