CarriersEdge reveals Best Fleets to Drive For overall winners

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Prime Inc. has been named the best overall large carrier in the Best Fleets To Drive For program.

The Best Fleets survey and contest, now in its eleventh year, was put in place by CarriersEdge and was designed to recognize fleets across the U.S. and Canada that demonstrate ideal examples of innovation and continue to improve the work experience for their drivers.

Jane Jazrawy, the CEO of CarriersEdge, introduced the awards at this year’s Truckload Carriers Association convention in Las Vegas.

“This year’s best overall fleet in the large carrier category surprises us every year with creative programs, novel ideas, and strong engagement from company drivers and owner operators alike, proving a large company can still feel like a close community,” she said before presenting the award to Prime.

Jim Guthrie, director of recruiting and operations manager of Prime, accepted the award.

“I’m honored to accept this wonderful distinction on behalf of all of our drivers and associates at Prime,” he said. “I want to thank the TCA, CarriersEdge, and EpicVue for putting on this great program. And I want to congratulate all the winners up here because we’re all winners. Thank you.”

The best overall small carrier award went to Nussbaum Transportation, based out of Illinois. Jazrawy said Nussbaum won because it is not afraid to test new ideas, and is regularly drawing media and industry attention for its ongoing efforts.

Brent Nussbaum, CEO, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

“This is really humbling, thank you,” he said. “I’d like to begin by recognizing all the fleets in this room for the time and effort they put forward. And on behalf of all the drivers in this industry. I’d like to thank the TCA, CarriersEdge, and DMC Insurance for sponsoring this award. Our industry is much better today because of them…I want to offer a special thank you to our Nussbaum owners and employees who make our company a success and a Best Fleet to Drive For.”

Nussbaum dedicated the award to his parents. His father founded the company in 1945.

This was the final part of the Best Fleets to Drive For awards. CarriersEdge revealed the Top 20 best fleets earlier this year.

The Best Fleets contest is open to any for-hire fleet operating 10 trucks or more. Fleets must be nominated by one of its company drivers or owner-operators. Nominated fleets are then scored on their HR programs and best practices.