Three Canadian fleets among Best to Drive For

MARKHAM, Ont. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge today announced the 2019 Best Fleets to Drive For, including three from Canada.

“When it comes to working with drivers, our Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For are North America’s best-of-the best in the for-hire trucking segment,” said CarriersEdge chief executive officer Jane Jazrawy. “This recognition program is now in its 11th year, and each year we’ve seen fleets up their game – making a positive difference in the lives of drivers with innovative programs.”

The 2019 Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For are:

American Central Transport, Inc. – Kansas City, Missouri

Bennett Motor Express – McDonough, Georgia

Bison Transport – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Boyle Transportation – Billerica, Massachusetts

Central Oregon Truck Company, Inc. – Redmond, Oregon

Crete Carrier Corp – Lincoln, Nebraska

Epes Transport System, LLC – Greensboro, North Carolina

Erb Transport – New Hamburg, Ontario

FTC Transportation, Inc. – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Garner Trucking, Inc. – Findlay, Ohio

Grand Island Express – Grand Island, Nebraska

Halvor Lines, Inc. – Superior, Wisconsin

Landstar System, Inc. – Jacksonville, Florida

Maverick Transportation, LLC – North Little Rock, Arkansas

Motor Carrier Service LLC – Northwood, Ohio

Nussbaum Transportation Services, Inc. – Hudson, Illinois

Prime Inc. – Springfield, Missouri

Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc. – Defiance, Ohio

TLD Logistics Services, Inc. – Knoxville, Tennessee

Transpro Freight Systems Limited – Milton, Ontario

In addition to the Top 20, TCA and CarriersEdge identified five Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions).

The Top 5 Fleets to Watch:

Fortigo Freight Services Inc. – Etobicoke, Ontario

Leavitt’s Freight Service – Springfield, Oregon

Liberty Linehaul Inc. – Ayr, Ontario

Roehl Transport, Inc. – Marshfield, Wisconsin

TransLand – Strafford, Missouri

Two fleets have also achieved the milestone of five consecutive years on the list: Boyle Transportation and Nussbaum Services.

To be considered for the Best Fleets program, companies operating 10 or more trucks had to receive a nomination from at least one of their company drivers or owner-operators. The fleets were then evaluated using a scoring matrix covering a variety of categories, including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional development, and career path/advancement opportunities, among other criteria. Driver surveys were also conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working with the fleets.

“The winners have set the bar high when it comes to keeping their professional truck drivers engaged while also providing a superior work environment,” said John Lyboldt, TCA’s president. “This coveted contest reveals the tremendous efforts put forth by these driver-centric companies.”

“We do a very thorough analysis and take a deep dive into each fleet’s programs,” added Jazrawy. “An important component in the scoring process is analyzing driver feedback on the company and then comparing it with management’s comments. The two need to align in order for fleets to score well. This year’s Top 20 had an average driver satisfaction rate over 91%, and annual driver turnover under 35%, so what they’re doing is obviously working.”

An overall winner — in the large and small fleet categories — will be named during TCA’s Annual Convention, being held March 10-13 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort.