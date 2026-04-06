Carter rebrands under Logisteed banner

Carter Express and Carter Logistics are rebranding under the Carter Logisteed name, aligning more closely with their global parent while emphasizing there’s no change to operations, leadership or driver arrangements.

The companies said the move reflects their long-standing relationship with Logisteed Ltd., which has held majority ownership since 2009 and full ownership since 2021. Officials stressed the change is not tied to a sale or acquisition, but rather a branding update to better connect the North American operations with the parent company’s global network.

(Photo: Carter Logisteed)

“This is about clarity and growth—not change to who we are,” said Jessica Warnke, president and CEO of Carter Logisteed. “Our leadership team, operations, and culture remain exactly the same.”

The newly branded Carter Logisteed Express Inc. and Carter Logisteed Logistics LLC will continue operating as a specialized transportation provider across North America, with no changes to driver pay, benefits, routes, or home time, the company said.

Customers are also expected to see no disruption, with existing service agreements and points of contact remaining in place.

The company said the alignment will provide access to expanded global logistics capabilities, infrastructure and supply chain expertise through its parent organization, while maintaining its existing operational structure and leadership.

As part of the transition, the Carter Express and Carter Logistics names will be retired in favor of the Carter Logisteed brand.

Company officials positioned the move as a step toward future growth while reinforcing stability for drivers and customers.

“This strengthens our ability to support them for the long term,” Warnke said.