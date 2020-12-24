CBSA: Truck arrivals rose 2% last week

OTTAWA, Ont. – There was a 2% rise in the number of truck drivers entering Canada during the week of Dec. 14-20, the Canada Border Services Agency said Thursday.

It said 117,157 truckers arrived during that week, up from 114,831 in the comparable period last year.

Land border crossings dropped 80% last week. (Source: CBSA)

On Nov. 20 alone, 6,054 truck drivers entered the country, up 9% from 5,546 on the comparable date of Dec. 22, 2019, the agency said.

During Dec. 14-20, overall volumes were down 80% for those crossing via land and 90% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago.

On Dec. 20 alone, travelers on U.S. flights were down 92%, and international air travelers were down 87%.

These numbers are consistent with the previous week, the CBSA said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Jan. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

But in October, Ottawa eased some restrictions to allow family reunions.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.