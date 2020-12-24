CBSA: Truck arrivals rose 2% last week
OTTAWA, Ont. – There was a 2% rise in the number of truck drivers entering Canada during the week of Dec. 14-20, the Canada Border Services Agency said Thursday.
It said 117,157 truckers arrived during that week, up from 114,831 in the comparable period last year.
On Nov. 20 alone, 6,054 truck drivers entered the country, up 9% from 5,546 on the comparable date of Dec. 22, 2019, the agency said.
During Dec. 14-20, overall volumes were down 80% for those crossing via land and 90% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago.
On Dec. 20 alone, travelers on U.S. flights were down 92%, and international air travelers were down 87%.
These numbers are consistent with the previous week, the CBSA said.
Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Jan. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.
But in October, Ottawa eased some restrictions to allow family reunions.
The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.
