CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Paul Weatherbie has been named the new marketing communications manager for Challenger Motor Freight.

He joins Challenger with more two decades of marketing experience within the transportation industry.

Challenger is also announced this week the appointment of Robert Dike to recruiter. Robert has been with the company since 2005, most recently as a driver trainer. Robert is based out of the Challenger facility in Abbottsford, B.C.