CIFFA names new president of the board

ETOBICOKE, Ont. — The Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) has announced that it has named Troy Cowen, the COO at Maltacourt Global Logistics its president of the board.

Bruce Rodgers has stepped down as the current president of the board and has joined the secretariat staff as the incoming executive director of CIFFA.

The board has approved a six-month overlap, and Rodgers will share duties with current executive director Ruth Snowden until her retirement in 2019.

Cowen has been a member of the CIFFA Board of Directors since 2012. He has been on the executive committee of the board for several years, first as treasurer for two years and most recently in the position of vice-president I. He has spent more than 30 years in the industry and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role.

“I am pleased to be able to step into the president’s role now,” Cowen said, “especially in the association’s 70th anniversary year and following the excellent celebrations at the 70th Anniversary Conference. My leadership will concentrate on continuity of focus on three foundation pillars: Education, Advocacy and Membership.”