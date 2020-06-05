Clifford Truck Show cancelled

CLIFFORD, Ont. – One of the most-awaited events in the Canadian trucking calendar has been canceled because of Covid-19.

The 11th edition of the Clifford Antique and Classic Truck Show was scheduled to be held July 3-4, but its organizers decided Friday to cancel the event.

The cancellation was announced Friday. Photo: GLTC

“Unfortunately, the Great Lakes Truck Club is forced to cancel the 2020 Clifford Truck Show due to regulations surrounding this Covid epidemic,” the club said in a statement posted on its website.

“We waited as long as possible to make this announcement, but the Ontario government still has bans in place for any type of large social gatherings at events,” it said.

Last year’s show was the biggest yet. Photo: Abdul Latheef/Today’s Trucking

Last year’s show, which drew more than 300 trucks, was the biggest so far.

The Athens Truck Show was cancelled earlier this week. It will be replaced with a virtual event.

Another show that has been hit by the pandemic is the 40th edition of Rodeo du Camion, which was due to be held July 25 in the northwestern Quebec town of Notre-Dame-du-Nord.

In April, its organizers said the rodeo had been postponed. No new dates have been announced.