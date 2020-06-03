Athens Truck Show goes virtual

ATHENS, Ont. – This year’s Athens Truck Show is going virtual because of Covid-19, its organizers have announced.

The show was scheduled to be held Aug. 14-15 in Athens, about 130 kilometers south-west of the nation’s capital, Ottawa.

From the 2016 show. Photo: Today’s Trucking

“After monitoring the current Covid-19 pandemic, we have reached the decision to cancel this year’s show due to the uncertainty it brings,” said the Antique Truck Club of America – Upper Canada Chapter, which hosts the event.

The club said it will, instead, put together a virtual truck show this year.

“If this is something you’re interested in, please forward a minimum of four photographs of your vehicle,” the club said in a message to potential participants.

“We know it is not the same as attending the show in person, however, we have to make the best of it and keep everyone safe and healthy,” the club said in a separate Facebook post.

It said any questions can be directed to uppercanadaatca@gmail.com

From a previous show. Photo: Today’s Trucking

The club also said next year’s show will be held Aug. 20-21.

Another show that has been hit by the pandemic is the 40th edition of Rodeo du Camion, which was due to be held July 25 in the northwestern Quebec town of Notre-Dame-du-Nord.

In April, its organizers said the rodeo had been postponed. No new dates have been announced.