Coke Canada Bottling expands electric fleet with Volvo VNR trucks in B.C., Quebec

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling is expanding its electric truck fleet with the addition of seven Volvo VNR Electric trucks in Quebec and British Columbia.

The company has added three trucks in Quebec City, with four more scheduled for delivery this spring in Vancouver. The expansion brings its total electric fleet to nearly 40 vehicles, including vans, on-road trucks and yard tractors. The fleet expansion builds on an initial pilot program launched in Montreal in 2023.

The Volvo VNR Electric trucks are being deployed on local and regional delivery routes, where predictable duty cycles make battery-electric technology more viable. The vehicles feature a six-battery configuration that can cover up to 440 km (275 miles) on a single charge, with trucks making several daily round-trips from the company’s distribution centers to customer locations.

Coke Canada Bottling employees alongside new Volvo VNR Electric fleet in Quebec City. (Photo: VTNA)

To support charging for this latest investment, Coke Canada Bottling installed one 180kw Heliox Flex charger in Quebec City with three dispensers and two 180kw Heliox Flex chargers with six dispensers in Vancouver, according to a news release.

“Coke Canada Bottling has taken what they learned early on and turned it into a practical, multi-region deployment. When you see electric trucks running predictable, high-frequency routes like these, it shows how well the technology fits into everyday fleet operations,” said Matthew Blackman, managing director, Canada at Volvo Trucks North America.

“As we grow our family-owned business, we are committed to responsibly managing our environmental footprint,” added Tony Chow, president of Coke Canada Bottling. “This expansion marks an exciting evolution for our growing fleet of electric vehicles. We’re pleased to be adding seven new Volvo trucks to service our customers across the Lower Mainland and the Quebec City region. This is one of the ways we’re taking action to reduce carbon emissions across our business while continuing to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers.”