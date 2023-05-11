Confederation Bridge closed on night of May 13
The Confederation Bridge that connects Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick will be closed to all traffic, except for emergency vehicles, on May 13, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., to allow for the pour and setting of concrete associated with the replacement of an expansion joint, according to a news release from Strait Crossing Bridge Limited.
“We are pleased to report that work, which began on April 24, is progressing as planned and to note that we are now tentatively scheduling the second and final full closure for June 3, also from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and with the work zone ending on June 16,” said Alexis Reynaud, deputy general manager.
“We will be in the area conducting patrols during the full closure and at this time we remind all travelers to plan ahead and avoid disappointment this coming Saturday evening and night,” said RCMP staff sergeant Neil Logan.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.