Canada, Newfoundland invest $306M to expand Trans-Canada Highway

The federal and Newfoundland and Labrador governments announced an investment of up to $306 million to expand the Trans-Canada Highway.

Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities, Seamus O’Regan Jr., minister of labour, Andrew Furey, premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Elvis Loveless, minister of transportation and infrastructure, made the announcement in St. John’s, Nfld.

This investment will enable the twinning of segments of the highway in Newfoundland’s Avalon and Central regions to increase traffic capacity and ensure better separation between opposing traffic lanes. The Government of Canada is investing up to $153 million in this project, and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $153 million.