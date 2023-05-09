Court fines company $75K for illegal trucking yard in Caledon

The Town of Caledon has earned another court win with the successful prosecution of 2423274 Ontario Inc. resulting in a $75,000 fine for illegally using land zoned as agricultural as a trucking yard and storage facility.

On May 4, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice found 2423274 Ontario Inc. guilty of using 14392 Torbram Road contrary to the town’s zoning bylaws. The court imposed a fine of $25,000 against the defendant and $50,000 against their corporation (2423274 Ontario Inc.), resulting in a total fine of $75,000.

“We are pleased the courts continue to recognize the impact of bylaw violations and impose the appropriate penalties,” Mayor Annette Groves said in a press release.

Several resident complaints initiated the investigation into this property. Caledon sits atop the Region of Peel, widely regarded as Ontario’s trucking heartland.

“Our bylaw enforcement staff continue to lay charges against those contributing to illegal trucking operations in Caledon,” said Mark Sraga, director of building and municipal law enforcement. “With the assistance of residents who report suspected illegal activity, we can reduce the effects of illegal trucking in Caledon to ensure the safety of residents and motorists.”