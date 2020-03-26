Covid-19 Operations: Isaac Instruments

Following the Quebec government’s directives on the maintenance of essential services during the Covid-19 crisis, ISAAC continues its operations in support to the transportation industry. According to the definition provided by the Quebec provincial government on March 23, 2020, ISAAC is a company with priority activities that provide a necessary service for the critical transportation sector. Supporting 68% and 28% of Quebec’s and Canada’s largest carriers, ISAAC is actively involved in the delivery of food, medicine and other essential commodities to the population. Its systems ensure communication and any information exchange between drivers and their transport companies.

“We recognize our responsibility to the transportation industry, and are vigilant about government hygiene guidelines,” says Jacques DeLarochellière, ISAAC president. “We have communicated to all our clients the procedure for adequately cleaning the driver’s tablets on board the trucks and thus reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 between users. We are dedicated to supporting the essential work that transportation companies are doing in this time of crisis.”