Cross-border freight reaches US$38 billion in August

Trucks moved $38 billion (all numbers in USD) of freight across the Canada-U.S. border in August, more than $2 billion over what was reported in August 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) says.

Overall, trucks moved 4.6% more North American transborder freight compared to the same month last year, at $87.8 billion.

Almost $12 billion worth of the freight moved through Detroit, Mich., which was a top truck port for U.S. freight flows with Canada. Buffalo, N.Y., and Port Huron., Mich. rounded out the Top 3.

Vehicles, computers, and their parts, as well as electrical machinery, were the most common commodities trucked across the Canada-U.S. border in August. Combined, their value reached $15 billion.

However, despite the increase in truck freight transportation between Canada and the U.S., overall North American transborder freight representing all transportation modes dropped 1.7% compared to August 2022.

Over $67 billion of freight moved specifically between the U.S. and Canada, representing a 4% decrease.

Values associated with multiple transportation modes dropped because of a 25.1% fall in oil and energy commodity values, DOT says.