Cross-border trucking to be addressed during CTRF conference

WINNIPEG, Man. – Registration is open for the 23rd annual Fields on Wheels Conference, which will tackle ongoing issues with cross-border trade between Canada and the U.S.

With tariffs being put in place and falling commodity prices, the Nov. 2 conference will examine what is at stake when it comes to these issues, particularly for Prairie farmers.

The event will include analysis of local cross-border truck traffic flows in the Prairies, as well as a discussion about Canadian rail shipments to NAFTA countries, and the impact all this could have on Canada’s agriculture sector.

“Everything begins on a truck and ends on a truck – grain is no different,” said Dr. Barry Prentice, professor of supply chain management at the University of Manitoba and past director of the Transport Institute. “Agricultural trade depends on transportation, and the cross-border market is extremely important.”

Other topics that will be addressed during the Fields on Wheels Conference include the tracking of grains, oilseeds, and value-added shipments, post-CTA initiatives, the Transportation Modernization Act, and a panel discussion on the Ports Modernization Review.

The conference will take place at Four Points by Sheraton Winnipeg South and is hosted by the Canadian Transportation Research Forum, a non-profit association made up of transport professionals from a variety of backgrounds, including trucking companies and shippers.

Those who would like to register for the event can do so at http://ctrf.ca/?page_id=4668 by Oct. 19 for the early bird rate of $295; after Oct. 19, the regular rate of $345 will apply.

