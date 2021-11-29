CTA launches broad trucking industry image campaign

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has unveiled a multi-year public relations strategy that will rely on social media to reach a new generation of truckers.

Primarily aimed at Millennials and members of Gen Z, demographic groups born since 1981, the multimedia material will be shared through social media channels including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, You Tube, and Tik Tok. The information is anchored by the www.chosetotruck.ca website.

(Source: CTA)

Themes include benefits of working in a diverse, high-paying modernized industry committed to highway and public safety; green technologies; training and professionalism; flexibility and a work-life balance; sense of community; and the essential role of trucking.

“What we are saying with this campaign is that we understand the needs and value systems of young Canadians, and we are open for business and on the lookout for new talent,” said CTA chairman Jean Claude Fortin, in a related press release.

Images and videos focus on themes including picking a company that fits lifestyles and responsibilities, how automation will help and not replace drivers, the industry’s effort toward greater diversity and inclusivity, and the green nature of trucking, among others.

“It has become abundantly clear – especially during the pandemic – that people, government, businesses, and the country as a whole now realize how much we all need the trucking industry and truck drivers,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski.

“This campaign will show Canadians who we are today as an industry, and some of the amazing things carrier companies are doing to attract new, skilled talent.”