CTA wants supply chain to press for Labour Code exemptions

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance is calling on the supply chain to join the trucking industry in pressing for exemptions to three new Labour Code provisions set to take effect Sept. 1, 2019.

“The provisions, as they currently stand, would disrupt the entire Canadian goods movement and logistics economy,” the alliance said in a statement.

It said it had met with officials on Aug. 1 and requested exemptions to the following new provisions:

The requirement to provide employees (in writing) a copy of their full schedule at least 96 hours in advance of the start of the work week;

The requirement to provide at minimum 24 hours written notice of any shift changes;

The right to refuse overtime for certain personal responsibilities.

“Under these provisions, it will be difficult for an employer to make any changes to an employee’s ‘schedule’ – including truck drivers – with less than 96 hours’ notice, and impossible to make any changes with less than 24 hours written notice,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski.

“This change will have a significant negative impact on the entire Canadian economy as the modern supply chain continuously relies on the flexibility of the trucking industry to be able to adjust to daily changes in production or their customers’ demands.”

The alliance is also urging the supply chain and their customers to let the federal government know that these exemptions are crucial to the industry.