CTEA cancels conference due to Covid-19

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA) is the latest group to cancel an annual conference because of concerns around Covid-19.

This year’s event had been planned for Oct. 5-7 in Victoria.

“The association is planning for a number of virtual events to get critical information to members,” it said in the related announcement, offering the example of OEM chassis manufacturer updates.

Other Canadian associations to cancel annual events have included the British Columbia Trucking Association, Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators, and Quebec Trucking Association.

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada has rescheduled its annual meeting to Sept. 8-10 in Niagara Falls. And the Alberta Motor Transport Association has opted to host a fall AGM and one-day conference on Oct. 23. The Ontario Trucking Association’s executive conference is still scheduled for Nov. 11-12.