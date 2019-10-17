Cummins names Melina Kennedy VP regulatory affairs

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Engine maker Cummins has appointed Melina Kennedy vice-president, product compliance and regulatory affairs.

In this newly created role, Kennedy will oversee engine emission certification, product compliance and regulations related to Cummins products, the company said.

Kennedy will report to Cummins chairman and CEO, Tom Linebarger.

Under her leadership, the Product Compliance and Regulatory Affairs unit will focus on strengthening Cummins’ collaboration with the environmental agencies that set emissions regulations and certification processes, the company said.

“Melina brings tireless energy, strategic leadership and a deep commitment to excellence that is needed to launch this new organization,” said Linebarger.

“With more than two decades of experience in law, government and business, Melina has the ideal combination of experience and skill needed to make this organization a success.”

In the past six years, Kennedy has led various Cummins business markets. Most recently she served as general manager and executive director of the pick-up truck business, and prior to that she led the rail and defense business.