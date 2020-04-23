CVSA cancels inspector championships

GREENBELT, Md. – The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has canceled the North American Inspectors Championships due to health concerns surrounding Covid-19.

Next year’s championships are scheduled for Aug. 10-14, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn.

The announcement comes as the American Trucking Associations (ATA) cancels that National Truck Driving Championships and National Step Van Driving Championships.

Training in data management, quality and FMCSA systems – originally scheduled to coincide with the inspector championships – has been rescheduled to Jan. 27-29 in Savannah, Ga., and will be run alongside CVSA’s Cooperative Hazardous Materials Enforcement Development Conference.

“Although we know everyone understands why this decision was made, we still regret having to break the disappointing news,” said CVSA president Sgt. John Samis with the Delaware State Police. “Given the current global crisis, we know it’s for the best.”

The North American Inspectors Championships have been run since 1993.